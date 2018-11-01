IAF’s Akash Ganga, successfully attempts challenging air canopy formation in Agra, bearing India flag

Akash Ganga, the skydiving team of the Indian Air Force (IAF), successfully attempted a complicated canopy formation bearing the Indian flag, undertaken at an altitude of 10,000 feet above ground in Malpura Drop Zone, Agra.

In a tweet, the IAF says, “EaglesQuest: IAF Skydive team #Akashganga added a new feather to the cap by making Canopy Relative Work (CRW) Diamond formation with the Indian flag. The challenging jump was undertaken from 10,000 ft above ground at Malpura Drop Zone, Agra on 30 Aug 18.”

Akash Ganga, IAF’s 14-member skydiving team, holds various records in skydiving formats and also participates in many global events.

On October 14, the team performed a scintillating air show at Mysore “Glimpses of #IAF #AkashGanga: Akash Ganga team performed at Mysore on 14 Oct 18. The Team was welcomed with loud Applauses & Cheering by the crowd. More than 10,000 people had gathered at the Ground to watch the Air Show,” tweeted IAF.

On October 8th, flag-bearing skydivers dropped out of AN-32 aircraft to kick off the IAF anniversary celebrations.