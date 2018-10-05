IAF’s Microlight Plane Crashes Into UP Fields, Pilots Safe

NET Bureau

An Indian Air Force plane crash landed near Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. Both the pilots ejected safely and are reported to be safe. The ML-130 microlight plane had taken off from the Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad and was reportedly participating in a drill for Air Force Day. The incident at around 10 am, took place in the thickets of Ranchad in Binauli area.

Rishirendra Kumar, the District Magistrate of Bagpat said that barring the nose of the aircraft there were no other damages. “The plane nosedived and is hanging upside down in between the trees. IAF officials are on the spot along with me and they are doing the needful” he was quoted by news agency IANS.

SOURCE- NDTV