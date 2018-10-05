Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Fri, 05 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

IAF’s Microlight Plane Crashes Into UP Fields, Pilots Safe

IAF’s Microlight Plane Crashes Into UP Fields, Pilots Safe
October 05
16:15 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

An Indian Air Force plane crash landed near Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. Both the pilots ejected safely and are reported to be safe. The ML-130 microlight plane had taken off from the Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad and was reportedly participating in a drill for Air Force Day. The incident at around 10 am, took place in the thickets of Ranchad in Binauli area.

Rishirendra Kumar, the District Magistrate of Bagpat said that barring the nose of the aircraft there were no other damages. “The plane nosedived and is hanging upside down in between the trees. IAF officials are on the spot along with me and they are doing the needful” he was quoted by news agency IANS.

SOURCE- NDTV

Tags
Air ForceCrashIAFUP
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.