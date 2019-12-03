Iam healthy and joyful right now and in no hurry to chose my successor : Dalai Lama

NET Bureau

The Tibetan spiritual leader His Holiness the Dalai Lama during the closing ceremony of the Tibetan religious conference told of no hurry to choose his successor. His Holiness during the address at the gathering explained that he is physically healthy and joyful now therefore suggested there is no hurry to start process to choose his successor.

Besides acknowledging of his excellent health and the power of truth Tibetan cause has, he added that the Tibetans inside Tibet are the source of our strength and inspiration. And likewise, we are theirs. Their indomitable spirit and the community efforts of Tibetans in exile have together contributed to the Tibetan exile success story.

The three-day 14th Tibetan Religious conference held between 27-29 November was administered by the heads and important figures of various traditions of Tibetan Buddhism and native Tibetan Bon tradition including H.E Sakya Trizin Rinpoche, H.E Gaden Tri Rinpoche, H.E Drikung Kyabgon Chetsang Rinpoche, H.E Kyabje Menri Trizin Rinpoche, Kyabje Tsurphu Gorshe Gyaltsab Rinpoche (Representative of Gyalwa Karmapa), Rev. Taklung Matrul Rinpoche (Representative of H.E Taklung Shabdrung Rinpoche), Namdroling Tulku Choedhar Rinpoche, Ven. Khenpo Ngedhon Tenzin (Representative of H.E Gyalwang Drukchen), and Jonang Gyaltsab Rinpoche.

