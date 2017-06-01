IB Warns Possible Terror Attacks in Assam: DGP Asks SPs to Take Adequate Measures

Police in all districts of Assam have been instructed to take adequate measures; this was stated by Director General of Police (DGP) Mukesh Sahay.

Intelligence Bureau has alerted the police that an ISI agent has already entered into Assam from Nepal side.

A recent report submitted by the IB to the Union Home ministry informed that more than 100 terrorists of the ISI-backed Hijbul Mujahideen group have taken shelter in the neighbouring country and they are waiting to sneak into India by using the porous Indo-Nepal borde

According to ADGP (Special Branch) Pallab Bhattacharya police have taken the IB input very seriously. “All districts police have been asked to take appropriate measures and launch massive operation in all suspicious locations.”

Assam has turned into a boiling point for jehadi activities. Security forces have arrested over 50 jehadis in Assam in past two years.