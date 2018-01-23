IBPS PO v/s SBI PO: Which is Better? Salary, Job and Career Comparison

SBI PO recruitment exam is considered to be the most important of all banking exams in India and the one which holds the second position is IBPS PO. Although. the number of vacancies in SBI is lower than IBPS PO, there are much more applicants for SBI PO. The huge difference in the number of applicants for both these exams is due to various factors concerning SBI, which is the largest commercial bank in India.

In this article, we shall discuss the similarities and differences between SBI PO and IBPS PO, with comparisons between various factors such as salary, job profile, and career path.

IBPS is a nodal agency for recruitment of Probationary Officer for 23 different public-sectorbanks except SBI. SBI conducts its own independent exam for recruitment of POs. The probationary officer in a bank has to provide services to customers, enhance the business of the bank, handle cash activities at the bank, clearance of payments, manage accounts of customers, and be the official communication medium.

Career Path for IBPS PO and SBI PO

Listed below is the career path for both IBPS PO & SBI PO. Both of them follow the same structure.

Junior Management Grade, Scale I: Officer (PO)

Middle Management Grade, Scale II: Manager

Middle Management Grade, Scale III: Senior Manager

Senior Management Grade, Scale IV: Chief Manager

Senior Management Grade, Scale V: Assistant General Manager

Top Management Grade, Scale VI: Deputy General Manager

Top Management Grade, Scale VII: General Manager

Executive Director (ED)

Chairman and Managing Director (CMD)

The main differences between IBPS PO and SBI PO lie in the salary and the paper pattern of IBPS PO and SBI PO. Both of these are discussed below in great detail.

Salary

In most of the public-sector banks, the salary of Bank PO is roughly the same. The latest revision of Bank PO’s salary took place on Nov 2012, as per 10th bipartite settlement, with the final agreement being signed in May 2015. Finally, on January 1,2016, the revised salary came into effect, and the revised basic pay increased to INR 23,700.

As such, a new recruit in a bank as a PO is liable to get INR 23,700 as basic pay. They shall also be eligible for an annual increment of INR 980, applicable for a period of 7 years. In addition to this, the probationary officers in SBI are paid 4 extra increments at the time of joining.

Besides the basic pay, a PO is entitled to receive other allowances too. These are described below:

Dearness Allowance (DA): DA is decided by CPI, which is determined by the Government of India, and is subjected to revision quarter annually. DA can range from 30% to 40% of the Basic Pay. It can vary with inflation too, rising up with a corresponding rise in inflation.

Special Allowance: In the latest revision, a special allowance has been added to the salary structure of Bank PO. It is 7.75% of the Basic Pay.

House Rent Allowance: HRA of a PO is decided according to their place of posting and can be 9.0% or 8.0% or 7.0%, depending upon whether the location is a metro, big city or a small town.

City Compensatory Allowance: This allowance is also dependent on the place of posting and can be either 4% or maybe even 0%.

Taking all above allowances into consideration, taking HRA into account, the total salary of IBPS PO becomes INR 37,360 -38,700 per month. For SBI PO, the total reaches to around 45,000 per month. The total may vary, as HRA depends on the place of posting.

Other Benefits

Additional benefits are also offered by banks, but they vary as are different for different banks. The general consensus is that SBI gives more perks than all other national banks. Following are some of the common perks given to PO in banks.

Leased Accommodation: A PO can choose to avail this facility in place of HRA. Banks will provide their POs with a living space in the bank quarters as a leased accommodation. This is not a cashable amount since it directly goes to the house owner. PO gets a lease. In SBI, leased accommodation ranges from INR 8,000 in ‘C’ category centres to INR 29,500 in Mumbai centre.

Traveling Allowance: In addition to all the benefits listed, some banks also provide a small fixed sum as traveling allowance to their POs. Other banks allow reimbursement of the petrol bills, requiring the officer to own a vehicle at the place of posting.

Newspaper Reimbursement: The bank will also pay a fixed monthly amount for the cost of one newspaper.

Medical Aid: A fixed annual amount is paid by most of the banks for a PO’s medical requirements. The revised amount is INR 8000 p.a.

SBI also provides 100% medical aid for self and 75% for family. And there is an employer’s contribution towards PF.

In Conclusion, SBI PO’s are paid INR 6000 more than other PSBs PO.

SBI PO v/s IBPS PO: The Difference in Paper patterns

The Exam Pattern of SBI PO and IBPS PO vary a lot. Though the pattern has changed since the last time and a three-phase process is adopted by banks, yet there exists a change in the pattern of both the exams.

The first phase of recruitment i.e. the preliminary round of IBPS PO & SBI PO is the same. The difference lies in the second phase, which is Mains exam. In SBI PO, Mains exam is conducted in two parts, first being the objective part and second being the descriptive. In IBPS PO, there is only one part, the objective test.

In the objective test for SBI PO, there are 4 sections. These sections are English Language, General Awareness, Marketing & Computer, Data Analysis & Interpretation and Reasoning. Equal weightage of 50 marks is given to each section.

In IBPS PO objective test, there are 5 sections of unequal weightage. English Language comprises 40 marks, Quantitative Aptitude is of 50 marks, Reasoning of 50 marks, General Awareness holds 40 marks, and Computer carries 20 marks.

The descriptive test of SBI PO consists of online test of English Language carrying 50 marks. And the questions were asked on Essay writing (30 marks) and Letter writing (20 marks).

The phase 3 of IBPS comprises Personal Interview (100 marks), while in SBI, it is Group Discussion (20 marks) and Personal Interview (30 marks).

So, it is clear that SBI PO recruitment process is difficult in comparison to IBPS PO.

Thus, it can be concluded that both these exams have their own pros and cons. While both these are certainly great career options, SBI PO inches ahead of IBPS PO, as it has a slightly better salary and personal life. Nevertheless, both these exams have comparatively easier recruitment process. The level of competition isn’t as high as JEE, and the benefits provided alongside proffers an extremely great deal.