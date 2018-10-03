Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 03 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

IBSD Cleans Imphal City during 150th Gandhi Jayanti

October 03
11:19 2018
On Tuesday morning, Institute of Bioresources and Sustainable Development (IBSD) , a National Institute of Department of Biotechnology, Govt of India, while marking the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi took the initiative to clean up Kangla Fort and Ima Keithel.
This social activity was carried out by a large number of scientists, staff and students of IBSD who cleared and collected the garbage from these main areas of Imphal. Prof. Dinabandhu Sahoo, Director IBSD, said this was organized to not only sensitise the people of the importance of sanitation and cleanliness for good health but also for educated youth to set an example for others.
Such activities are also important for the cleanliness and health of the rivers, into which most of Imphal’s waste is being dumped indiscriminately.
IBSD Director, Scientists, Staff and Students cleaning up Ima Keithel (Mother's Market)
During the cleaning of the market, several women vendors also joined in with the cleaning activities and helped unclogged several drains at the Ima Keithel (Mothers’ Market) , which is one of the largest all women’s market in the world, and an economic hub of the region, said Sahoo.

0 Comments

0 Comments

