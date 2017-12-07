IBSD Meghalaya Coming up at Shillong and Tura

Institute of Bioresources and Sustainable Development (IBSD), a National Institute of Department of Biotechnology, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Meghalaya for operationalizing IBSD Meghalaya this month.

IBSD Meghalaya will function from both Shillong and Tura. The main mandate of IBSD is ‘the development of Bioresources and their sustainable use through biotechnological interventions for the socio-economic growth of the north eastern region’.

IBSD Meghalaya will aim to bring convergence of different State Departments, National Institutes and Universities to develop biotechnological interventions, technological packages and also undertake human resources development for sustainable utilization of bioresources for creation of jobs and economic development of the State , said Prof. Dinabandhu Sahoo, Director IBSD.

“We are grateful to Dr Mukul M Sangma, Chief Minister of Meghalaya and the officers of the Departments of Agriculture and Urban Affairs who have been provided critical support for the operationalization of IBSD Meghalaya,” said Sahoo.