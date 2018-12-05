IBSD to Setup State of the Art Orchidarium in Meghalaya

NET Bureau

A state of the art Orchidarium and Orchid Production Unit will be established in Shillong, Meghalaya, in a few months time by the Institute of Bioresources and Sustainable Development (IBSD), a National Institute of Department of Biotechnology, Government of India.

While laying the foundation stone for the Orchidarium, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, lauded this unique initiative which will be an important milestone for the state.

“Holland is the largest producer of Orchids followed by Thailand whereas Japan is the biggest importer or Orchids. This initiative of IBSD is in line with the government’s Make in Meghalaya mission,” said Conrad Sangma.

In his welcome address, Prof Dinabandhu Sahoo, Director IBSD said, “Northeast India has over 850 species of orchids but there are not many high-tech state of the art Orchidariums and orchid production units. IBSD will setup orchid production units in different parts of the states and will train a large number of unemployed youth, women and farmers to develop orchid based bio-entrepreneurship not only in Meghalaya but in the entire northeast.”

He also requested Conrad Sangma to provide the necessary assistance to several bio-resource based programmes and value addition activities of IBSD , so that the people of the State will benefit.

In his special address, Hamletson Dohling, Urban Affairs Minister of Meghalaya, congratulated IBSD for this initiative and promised all support for the success of this project which will promote and also conserve the biodiversity of the State, besides boosting the green economy.

