ICC T20 Rankings: India fast bowler Deepak Chahar jumps 88 places

NET Bureau

India fast bowler Deepak Chahar, who returned a world-record haul of six for seven against Bangladesh on Sunday, has moved up 88 slots to 42nd in the latest ICC T20 rankings for bowlers.

Rohit Sharma continued to remain India’s top-ranked batsman at the seventh position while K L Rahul moved up a place to eight after his half-century on Sunday. England’s Dawid Malan has made a grand re-entry to the batting chart, grabbing the third position in the list led by Pakistan’s Babar Azam, while Aaron Finch of Australia has taken the second spot after gaining two positions.

In the all-rounders’ table, Glenn Maxwell’s continued absence has enabled Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi to move above him to take the top spot for the first time, while Oman’s Zeeshan Maqsood has moved up from 11th to sixth.

In the team rankings, Pakistan continued at the top with 270 points but Australia were only one point behind them after winning their three-match series 2-0. England, South Africa and India occupied the next three positions and were within five points of each other as teams gear up for next year’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

Source: NewsOnAir