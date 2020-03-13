Wanna get our awesome news?
ICICI Bank to invest Rs 1,000 crore in Yes Bank

ICICI Bank on Friday said its board has approved investing Rs 1,000 crore in Yes Bank.

“This investment is likely to result in ICICI Bank Ltd holding in excess of 5 per cent shareholding in Yes Bank,” the lender said in a regulatory filing.

ICICI said it will buy 10 billion shares of Yes Bank at 10 rupees per share and hold about a 5% stake.

Yes Bank, the country’s fifth-largest private-sector lender was placed under a moratorium last week following a serious deterioration in the bank’s financial position.

The rescue plan for Yes Bank involves State Bank of India , the country’s largest lender, buying a stake in the troubled lender along with a consortium of other investors.

