ICMR ’s task force recommends use of hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 treatment

On March 22 the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has found the combination of Hydroxygloroquine and Azithromycin to be very effective against the dreaded coronavirus.

Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary of Health and family welfare Department, Gujarat, said on Sunday, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a video conference, meeting with the pharmaceutical companies in the country, where a Gujarat representative discussed on the combination of hydroxychloroquine and Azithromycin to be very effective against the coronavirus. There are scientific evidences establishing that fact too.”

Accordingly the National Task Force for COVID-19 constituted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has recommended the use of hydroxychloroquine for treatment of the deadly respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus (SARS-Cov-2). However, the recommendation is meant for the high-risk patients/population.

Hydroxychloroquine can be used to treat asymptomatic healthcare workers, who are involved in the care of suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19. It can also be used to treat the asymptomatic household contacts of the positive COVID-19 cases.

The protocol recommended by the National Task force has been approved by the Drug Controller General of India for restricted use in emergency situations.

Along with the recommendation, the health ministry also provided a set of guidelines

1) The placing of healthcare workers under chemoprophylaxis should not instill a sense of false security. They should follow all prescribed public health measures such as frequent washing of hands, respiratory etiquettes, keeping a distance of minimum 1m and use of Personal protective equipment (wherever applicable).

2) They should self-monitor their health and report to health authorities immediately in the event of them becoming symptomatic.

3) The high risk contacts of a positive case placed under chemo prophylaxis, should remain in home quarantine while on prophylactic therapy.

4) As recommended by the said Task Force, the drug should only be given on the prescription of a registered medical practitioner. The contraindications mentioned in the recommendations should strictly be followed.

5) Apart from the symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, breathing difficulty), if the person on chemoprophylaxis develops any other symptoms, he should immediately seek medical treatment of the medical practitioner who has prescribed the chemoprophylaxis.

“Hydroxy-chloroquine is found to be effective against coronavirus in laboratory studies and in-vivo studies. Its use in prophylaxis is derived from available evidence of benefit as treatment and supported by pre-clinical data,” ICMR said in its latest report on Monday.

The Hydroxychloroquine drug is recommended to treat coronavirus among children under the age of 15 years. It should also not used on people with known case of retinopathy or known hypersensitivity to hydroxychloroquine and 4-aminoquinoline compounds.

The asymptomatic healthcare workers who have been involved in the care of suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases can be given 400mg of hydroxychloroquine twice a day on Day 1 and then 400mg once in a week for the next seven weeks. The drug has to be taken with meals.

The asymptomatic household contacts of confirmed coronavirus cases need to be given 400mg twice on Day 1 and then 400 mg once in a week for the next three weeks. It is supposed to be again taken with meals.

Some of the key considerations include:

•The drug can be given only through prescription of a registered medical practitioner.

• It is advised to consult a physician for any adverse event or potential drug interaction before taking it.

• The intake of hydroxychloroquine should be coupled with proper lookout for adverse drug reactions through self reporting using the Pharmacovigilance Program of India app or helpline.

• In case, anyone develops symptoms while taking the drug then he/she should immediately contact a health facility, get tested and follow standard treatment protocol.

• The asymptomatic contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases should maintain home quarantine as per the guidelines even if they are taking hydroxychloroquine.

The Indian Orthopaedic Rheumatology Association (IORA), issuing a notice on the use of hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 says- Hydroxychloroquine is being used in the sero negative/sero positive arthritis treatment all over the world since decades. It is probably an excellent choice for managing COVID-19 infection. This is a very safe drug which is readily available in the market. Since elderly people are more prone to infection, if required a prophylactic of 400 mg a day can be started, however a decision for the same should be taken by the treating medical practitioner.

Photo: Reuters