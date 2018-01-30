Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 30 Jan 2018

Northeast Today

Icy Cold Weather Persists in Sikkim

Icy Cold Weather Persists in Sikkim
January 30
12:06 2018
Icy cold weather persisted on Monday in Sikkim with rainfall and snowfall occurring in isolated areas of the state.

Moderate rainfall in isolated places and snowfall in higher altitude areas occurred in the past 24 hours, the Meteorological Centre said in a bulletin on Monday.

The state capital, Gangtok, remained the coldest place in Sikkim with minimum temperature of 4.1 degree Celsius, one degree Celsius below normal, while maximum temperature stood at 7 degree Celsius, six less than normal.

Gyalshing (West District) registered minimum temperature at 4.3, while maximum temperature stood at 9 degree Celsius while at Mangan (North District) the maximum and maximum temperature were 15.2 and 7.4 degree Celsius.

The weather office has forecast snowfall in higher altitude areas on Tuesday as well.

-PTI

sikkim snowfall
