Identify people who are helping Rohingya, says Manipur CM

NET Bureau

Expressing concern over the presence of Rohingya in Manipur, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has said efforts should be made to identify the people who are facilitating their entry and providing them shelter in the state.

The Chief Minister was referring to the arrest of six Rohingya from the Tulihal International Airport in Imphal on Saturday. The six passengers had arrived from New Delhi with forged documents.

Addressing people on the occasion of Patriots’ Day on Tuesday, he said, “It indicates that many of them are taking shelter in the state and we have to find out the persons who are behind the illegal entry of Rohingya from different places.”

Urging the locals to trace Rohingya and the agents who are bringing them to Manipur, the Chief Minister said, the “already sinking” Manipuri population will disappear in the coming years, if they do not take the inititative.

Police investigation revealed that the six Rohingya were trained in a Madrasa in Delhi and had come to the state with the help of some agents based in the national capital and Manipur, DIG T. Ngasangva had told reporters on Sunday.

The Rohingya had admitted that they were residents of Yangon and Mandalay in Myanmar, the DIG said.

Source: The Hindu