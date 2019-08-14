Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 14 Aug 2019

Northeast Today

Identify people who are helping Rohingya, says Manipur CM

Identify people who are helping Rohingya, says Manipur CM
August 14
17:16 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau
Expressing concern over the presence of Rohingya in Manipur, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has said efforts should be made to identify the people who are facilitating their entry and providing them shelter in the state.

The Chief Minister was referring to the arrest of six Rohingya from the Tulihal International Airport in Imphal on Saturday. The six passengers had arrived from New Delhi with forged documents.

Addressing people on the occasion of Patriots’ Day on Tuesday, he said, “It indicates that many of them are taking shelter in the state and we have to find out the persons who are behind the illegal entry of Rohingya from different places.”
Urging the locals to trace Rohingya and the agents who are bringing them to Manipur, the Chief Minister said, the “already sinking” Manipuri population will disappear in the coming years, if they do not take the inititative.

Police investigation revealed that the six Rohingya were trained in a Madrasa in Delhi and had come to the state with the help of some agents based in the national capital and Manipur, DIG T. Ngasangva had told reporters on Sunday.

The Rohingya had admitted that they were residents of Yangon and Mandalay in Myanmar, the DIG said.

Source: The Hindu

Tags
Biren SinghRohingya
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.