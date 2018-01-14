Ideology and Principle of Left Parties are Narrow and Sectarian: Sunil Deodhar

The Tripura BJP state ‘Pravari’Sunil Deodhar has warned new entrants to BJP against ‘misguided attempts’ to earn money.

He was speaking in a gathering of Youth BJP in the government run ‘Muktadhara’ auditorium on the occasion of birth anniversary of Swamy Vibekananda. He said that those who had joined BJP with the purpose of earning money would ultimately go out of the party .

“Anyone keen to join BJP must be knowledgeable about the party’s ideology, social commitment and love for the nation,” he said, adding, “We have a scope to become either Ram or Ravana ; the choice is with ourselves; If we want to become Ram we have to be true to our high principles and commitment to the people ;those who never try to appreciate the condition of the poor and never try to settle them should not join BJP.”

He stated that merely following the principle of BJP is not enough , every one joining the party must live the ideals of the party . In this context he also referred to the activities of the left parties. ‘The ideology and principle of the left parties are very narrow and sectarian ; they consider all those out of their parties as enemies ; we are never like that ;our path is different ‘ said Deodhar.

Deviating from the occasion Deodhar also asserted that the BJP’s alliance or seat adjustment with regional allies will be finalized soon . He also paid homage to the late party president Sudheendra Dasgupta by garlanding his portrait set up on the dais. “Sudheendrada tried his level best during his tenure to strengthen the party and we must pay our regard to him by acting upon and fulfilling his ideals,” added Deodhar.