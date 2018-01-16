Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 16 Jan 2018

Northeast Today

If Found Guilty, Sushil Kumar Won’t be at Commonwealth Games: WFI

January 16
11:08 2018
President of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has said Olympian Sushil Kumar could be banned from participation in the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2018 if found guilty in a brawl that broke out during trials for the event.

During the CWG trials held last month, a scuffle broke out between supporters of wrestler Parveen Rana and Sushil Kumar.

Sushil has been booked by the Delhi Police after Rana alleged that the former’s supporters beat him and his elder brother post the match for daring to take the mat against the Olympian.

WFI president Brij Bhushan told ANI, “Praveen Rana had registered the complaint against Sushil in the matter after which we gave notice to Sushil and he has answered it. We will submit Rana’s complaint and Sushil’s answer to the disciplinary committee of WFI. A decision on the matter will be taken by the federation after the ongoing Pro Wrestling League.”

Sushil has rejected all complaints lodged against him, added Bhushan.

He said, “The feud did not take place in the trial area; rather it occurred in the warm-up area. And in the video clip which Rana has submitted to us, Sushil can’t be seen. But if police files a chargesheet and Sushil is found guilty in the matter, then the federation will have to take a significant action against him and he might also be banned from the upcoming Commonwealth Games.”

-ANI

Tags
Commonwealth GamesCommonwealth Games 2018Sushil Kumar
