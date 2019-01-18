Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 18 Jan 2019

Northeast Today

‘If Harassed, I will Destroy Each One of Them’

January 18
14:15 2019
NET Bureau

After Padmaavat, the Maharashtra Karni Sena now appears to be targeting Kangana Ranautstarrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, a biopic based on Rani Laxmibai. The actor, however, is having none of it.

A letter was sent earlier to the producers, director and the writers of the film in which the Karni Sena had said that if the image of Rani Laxmibai is maligned in the film or if she is shown to be the lover of some Britisher, the makers will face consequences. They had also said that the film will face protests.

Kangana has now reacted to the threat, saying she will destroy “each one of them” if she is harassed. Kangana has co-directed the film and stars in the titular role.

Speaking to an online portal on this issue, Kangana said, “Four historians have certified Manikarnika, we have got censor certificate as well, Karni Sena has been conveyed this but they are continuing to harass me. If they don’t stop then they should know I am also a Rajput and I will destroy each one of them”.

CBFC chairman Prasoon Joshi himself has been closely involved with the film. He has also written the dialogues and lyrics of the songs in the film. A special screening of Manikarnika has also been organised for President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

The period drama is based on the life and struggles of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi and her war against the British East India Company, during the Indian Rebellion of 1857.

Apart from Kangana Ranaut and Ankita Lokhande, the film also stars Atul Kulkarni, Suresh Oberoi, Danny Denzongpa and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles. The film is slated to hit the big screens on January 25.

 

Source: hindustantimes

