Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday attended the state BJP party meeting held in Itanagar at the party’s office to discuss on the celebration of 4-year anniversary of Modi government that begins on 26th May co-chaired by State BJP president Tapir Gao.

Speaking at the daylong session attended by all the district presidents, district in charge and the state office bearers, the Chief Minister urged the party officials to carry forward the good work carried out by BJP at the centre and the state to the masses.

He also urged the party officials to play active role in disseminating information about the central and state’s flagship programmes to the people.

Khandu said the BJP has a big role to play in Arunachal – to clean up the system – which the Congress party had messed it. He said Congress has made the people of Arunachal mentally corrupt and go for easy money.

“If there is any party that can bring Arunachal to a better path, its only BJP,” he said. Speaking on relationship between a party and the government, the Chief Minister said the party acts as a bridge between people and the government and also determines the performance of the government.

He further spoke on the importance of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in reducing corruption and to bring transparency in the governance. He said ICT is being used to improve efficiency and transparency of public administration and to better communicate with the citizens in a meeting.

Khandu informed that by June Chief Minister’s dashboard will be ready where all the activities of the state departments and implementation of schemes can be monitored real-time. He also spoke on the importance of social media in communicating with the people and said that it will play an important role in determining the popularity of the government.

He informed that to acquaint all the legislators and the party officials with the social media, a one-day training programme will be conducted soon.