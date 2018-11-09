Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Fri, 09 Nov 2018

Northeast Today

If Voted to Power Then Hyderabad to be Renamed as Bhayanagar, says BJP MLA

If Voted to Power Then Hyderabad to be Renamed as Bhayanagar, says BJP MLA
November 09
16:26 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

BJP MLA Raja Singh on Thursday triggered a fresh row after he said that he would work towards renaming the city of Hyderabad as ‘Bhagyanagar’ if the BJP was voted to power in the state in the upcoming Telangana elections.

Speaking to ANI, Raja Singh said, “Earlier, Hyderabad was Bhagyanagar and in 1590 Quli Qutub Shah came to Hyderabad, he changed Bhagyanagar to Hyderabad. At that time many Hindus were attacked and many temples destroyed. We are planning to rename Hyderabad. In Telangana, BJP will win in majority and then our first aim will be developing the state and second objective will be renaming Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar. We will also change the names of Secunderabad and Karimnagar.”

This comes less than a week after Faizabad district in Uttar Pradesh was renamed to Ayodhya by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who said that the identity of the district of Faizabad was Lord Ram.

This is not the first time that the Goshamahal legislator has made such a demand and has stated on numerous occasions in the past, that he would lobby within the BJP to rename the city. In fact, on his own Twitter account, Raja Singh has mentioned ‘Bhagyanagar (Hyderabad)’ as his location.

The name ‘Bhagyanagar’ is derived from the legend of ‘Bhagmati’, said to be a woman dancer with whom Muhammad Quli Qutb Shah, a ruler of Hyderabad in the 16th century, fell in love with.

The story goes that Hyderabad was named ‘Bhagyanagar’ after the dancer, and when she married the king and converted to Islam, she took the name of Hyder Mahal, after which the city is presently named. However, historians often argue staunchly that this was not the case, as there is no evidence to suggest that such a queen existed in the city.

However, the name ‘Bhag Nagar’ which translates to a city of gardens, finds a passing mention.

SOURCE: The News Minute

 

Tags
BhayanagarBJPBJP MLATelangana Elections
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.