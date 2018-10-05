IGNOU Announces Refund on Opting e-study Material

NET Bureau

In a bid to encourage students for opting e-study material, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced 15 per cent refund on programme fees. The Open University, has decided that as an ‘incentive’, it will refund the fees to those students who opt for digital study material instead of the printed ones. Candidates who have taken admission in July 2018 session can either give their option online or else can also submit the same at their respective regional centre.

The digitized version of the study material is available at e-Gyankosh, a national repository for storing the digital learning resources developed by Open and Distance Learning Institutions in the country.

The study material is available department wise: for a total of 22 departments under IGNOU, the study materials are again available, categorically, under different programmes and disciplines. Students can also browse by title, author, subject and date.

For each member, a personal page can be generated, called DSpace. In order to search, candidates need not include words like ‘and’, ‘for’, ‘if’, etc.

SOURCE- NDTV