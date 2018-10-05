Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Fri, 05 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

IGNOU Announces Refund on Opting e-study Material

IGNOU Announces Refund on Opting e-study Material
October 05
12:13 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

In a bid to encourage students for opting e-study material, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced 15 per cent refund on programme fees. The Open University, has decided that as an ‘incentive’, it will refund the fees to those students who opt for digital study material instead of the printed ones. Candidates who have taken admission in July 2018 session can either give their option online or else can also submit the same at their respective regional centre.

The digitized version of the study material is available at e-Gyankosh, a national repository for storing the digital learning resources developed by Open and Distance Learning Institutions in the country.

The study material is available department wise: for a total of 22 departments under IGNOU, the study materials are again available, categorically, under different programmes and disciplines. Students can also browse by title, author, subject and date.

For each member, a personal page can be generated, called DSpace. In order to search, candidates need not include words like ‘and’, ‘for’, ‘if’, etc.

SOURCE- NDTV

Tags
E-StudyfeesIGNOU
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.