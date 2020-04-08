Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 08 Apr 2020

Northeast Today

IIITM-K creates supply chain and inventory information dashboard for govt

April 08
12:08 2020
The Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management-Kerala has developed anonline Supply Chain and Inventory Management InformationDashboard for the state government to monitor the stock,demandand supply of essential commodities during COVID-19 lockdown.

The system, developed as part of the social responsibilityinitiative of IIITM-K, maps major wholesale and retail tradersdealing in essential commodities across all districts, andwill capture and analyse their daily stock position anddemand, a press release said here.

The wholesale stock position collected and verified by theCivil Supplies Department also been incorporated into thesystem for assessing the daily open market situation ofessential commodities. It has been developed by the Agri Informatics team ofIIITM-K headed by Ajith Kumar and under the guidance of SajiGopinath, who is the Director of IIITM-K.

Source: Business Insider

