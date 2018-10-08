IIT Alumnus From Assam Develops Bottles Made of Bamboo

NET Bureau

An eco-friendly bottle developed by a former student of IIT-Dhanbad from Assam have stormed the internet since it made its debut on Friday, October 5 last. Made of completely of bamboo, this natural bamboo bottle is in the Rs 400-Rs 600 band with, with various sizes. It has a cork and like any other bottle the water can be safely kept without the chance of leaking.

The man behind this innovative bottle is Dhritiman Bora of DB industries of Biswanath Chariali while Mousom Bora, a product of IIT Dhanbad which was formerly known Indian School of Mine, helped him in reaching out the world market by handing his e-commerce platform www.tribalplantes.com.

Being a natural product, the water remains cool and hygienic and being studry it can be taken anywhere. The plastic bottles are very bad for health and in summer can not be used it become hot.

The bottle is the best and most popular product of his stable as 10 people are working in the factory as well as managing online delivery. However he accepts that local people are still not aware of the eco friendly aspect of day to day products.

Dhrtiman is determined to stick to this and not join the rat race and do something for the state.

Along with Mousom Borah, they are producing the bottles and other bamboo products under D.B industries while he is reaching out to a wider market through e-marketing platform www.tribalplanets.com . Mousom can be reached at 8811899171.

“I am trying to redefine the natural and raw choice of people through tribalplanets.com. We are trying to Make all the products easy available to your doorstep with little amount of digitisation.Flow and vibrant with the natural products and “say no to plastics” – said Mousom, determined to bring in new daily use products of bamboo besides the conventional ones.



SOURCE: Pratidin Time