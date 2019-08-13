IIT Guwahati Scientists Uses Muga Silk To Create 3D-Printed Human Organs

NET Bureau

A team of scientists from one of India’s premier technical institute, IIT Guwahati, have created a 3D printing bioink with live cells using proteins from Muga silk, a variety of wild silk geographically tagged to the state of Assam in India. The team has applied for a patent for the bioink made from Muga silk protein.

This bioink can be used to bioprinting of tissues, implants and even organs at relatively lower costs. The research may help bridge the gap between patients requiring organ implants and healthy donors.

Speaking on the development of the new bioink, Biman B Mandal’s from the IIT Guwahati’s Biomaterials and Tissue Engineering Laboratory said, “Bioprinting has come a long way… We are now able to recreate minute architecture down to the micron level, which conventional methods were not able to do before,”

Source: Manufactur3D