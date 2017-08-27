IIT Guwahati’s Annual Guwahati Half Marathon Held

As a part of its 19th Edition, Techniche – IIT Guwahati organised its 9th edition of Guwahati Half Marathon, a running event organised to promote a better social and human interaction amongst the residents in and around Guwahati.

One of the largest events of its kind to be organized by a student body, the Marathon has evolved coherently over the years since its inception in 2009 to become the largest half Marathon in North East India.The marathon was initiated to provide a platform for people from different walks of life to come and spread their cognizance and sense of concern for a better society. The 9th edition of the marathon was successfully organized on 27th August 2017 with its theme “Run for awareness of Organ Donation – Live Life Give Life”.

The Guwahati Half Marathon ’17 with its theme “Organ Donation” appealed people to be a part of the change which was for the prosperity of society. It appealed the people to become more responsible towards the issues of society like poverty, illiteracy, hunger, lack of development, inflation amongst others. Guwahati Half Marathon’16 gave everyone a platform to think about these issues and brought a little bit of change in the perception of the general public.

Professional footballer Durga Boro who was the lead striker for NorthEast United FC in the first season of ISL was the Chief Guest of the marathon. Mr. Abu Nechim, Bowler from Royal Challengers Banaglore Team was the Guest of Honor and Mr. Bharat Nayak, Editorial Director and Co-founder of The Logical Indian was the Special Guest of the Marathon.

Keeping in mind the huge participation we get from various walks of life, the Guwahati Half Marathon had been conducted as four events:

Glory Run- The flagship race of the half marathon, it was a 21-km race which was meant mainly to quench professional runners’ thirst. Participants from all around India participated in this category.

Spirit Run- It was a 6km race specially designed for the citizens of Guwahati. All age groups were participated in this event which encouraged all citizens to come together and run a race for the cause of their society.

General Championship-This was an event exclusive for schools and colleges, where they battle was out for that one trophy of the General Championship. The top three institutes carried home the trophy and exciting goodies.

The event started with the professional’s marathon of 21KM run in the morning at the Bhogeswari Phukanani Indoor Stadium, GNRC Road, Dispur which soon followed by the 6KM run for the general public.

“Most helpful and kind support from the Police Department, Security and other officials is highly appreciated. I am very happy with the huge turnout of participants this year!” – Animesh Jain, Convener Techniche 2017

“The logical Indian is very proud to be the part of Techniche and its initiative to create awareness for organ donation. Now this country has a population of 130 crores and people are dying due to lack of organs, so the appeal to create an awareness is very much needed and the idea is to break the stigma”- Bharat Nayak, Editorial Chief, Logical Indian.

“Runners are the heart and soul of Guwahati Half Marathon, I hope you make the Guwahati Half Marathon perhaps the largest marathon in the city.”- Chandan Mahanta, Dean of Student Affairs, IIT Guwahati.