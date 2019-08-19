IITians Develop New Concept to Woo Tourists

NET Bureau

Four IIT-Gandhinagar graduates have come up with a concept of sustainable tourism for the North East. Their start-up titled ‘Fancyland’ is working towards providing a tourism experience for all the travellers who visit the region.

Bhaskar Saikia and Ashim Rajkonwar are instrumental in developing the concept which is aimed at wooing tourists to the region. They co-founded Fancyland with their batchmates Himanshu Chauhan and Yash Bohre during their Bachelors at IIT-Gandhinagar. They have been working for the past two years to develop the platform- Fancyland which uses a computer algorithm to generate the best suited trip for their customers and allow them to modify it personally.

“Tourists who visit the region have seen only one facet of the eight sisters. North East has much more to offer than just its picturesque natural beauty and snow-peaked hill stations. There are also thousands of other activities which people miss. Hundreds of tribes, their culture and food, their lifestyle and festivals offer a great experience for the tourists.

“This was the main motivation which led me to the inception of Fancyland,” Bhaskar Saikia, Co-founder and CEO, said while narrating the development.

Recently, Filza Piya Borah from Gohpur joined the team as a Content Developer.

As of now, they are working via offline services and have got good feedback from the tourists. The online platform will be published soon. In the future, Fancyland aims to put North East on the global tourism map and make people see it for the gem that it is.

Source: The Assam Tribune