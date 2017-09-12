‘Illegal Construction by Meghalaya in Assam Territory’

Meghalaya has not only encroached on Assam territory in Lampi in Kamrup district but also constructed roads, schools, churches and houses in the area, the Assam government said on Monday.

Responding to a question by Boko MLA Nandita Das in the state legislative assembly, state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said the state government was aware that some areas of Assam territory at Lampi, under Boko revenue circle of Kamrup district, is under illegal occupancy of Meghalaya.

Habitations, roads, school and temple/churches have also been constructed by people of Meghalaya in these areas. Patowary, who was replying on behalf of the Border Areas Development department minister, stressed that the Assam government has been persistently working for resolution of all disputes between the two states through dialogue and ensuring good neighbourly relations.

Talks at various levels, including at chief ministerial and chief secretarial levels, are regularly held over the matter. Moreover, to ensure security protection, there are two Border Outposts one at Lower Lampi and the other at Upper Lampi.

One platoon of 4th Assam Police Battalion has been stationed in each of the BoPs and five motorcycles have been provided to the platoons by the district police. The minister added that besides the existing infrastructure and logistical support, improvement in these are being pursued to ensure complete protection of live and property of people living in the area.

