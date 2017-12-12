‘Ima Keithel Symbolises Hardworking & Courageous Women of Manipur’

Acknowledging the significant role taken up by the women in shaping the society, Manipur MAHUD Minister Thounaojam Shyamkumar said the women of the State are hardworking and courageous. “The Ima Keithel is a testimony of the active role taken up by women in changing the course of the history of Manipur,” he added.

He was addressing at the 78th Nupi Lal Ningshing Thouram held at Khwairamband Ima Keithel organised by the different organisations of the Khwairamband Keithel.

Recalling the historic Nupi Lal, Th. Shyamkumar said the bravery, willpower and courage of the Manipuri women are known worldwide, for which each and every Manipuri are proud. Women have been taking major role for the State in times of need, upholding the traditional values and culture, he added.

Addressing the women of the Khwairamband Keithel, Shyamkumar appealed to the womenfolk to stop using tobacco products and shun other harmful habits. He said in the age of modernisation, women as well as men of the State are facing various health problems due to less physical activities.

He also appealed to the women to continue to uphold the age old traditional values and culture so that it is passed on to the next generation, adding that women are the guiding force behind every family which will lead to a better society. As part of the event, prizes were also distributed to the winners of the race conducted from western Kangla Gate to Ima Keithel, held under different age groups.