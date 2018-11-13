IMFL Destroyed in Nagaland

NET Bureau

The Tribal Union of Chumukedima Town (TUCT), along with members of its action committee, and officials of the Dimapur Police destroyed Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), at Chumukedima on Monday.

The consignment of confiscated IMFL was disposed off in a drain at the TUCT office’s premises. The drain leads to a river nearby.

The TUCT was formed in 2017 comprising leaders of different tribes residing in the town, including ward leaders, women, youth, student bodies, and church organisations. The main objectives of the union were to check the influx of illegal immigrants, including control of sale of banned items such as drugs and alcohol.

TUCT, along with the Dimapur Police have been checking sale of banned IMFL in Chumukedima. The president of the union, Lhousito Khro, informed that, so far, 15 families have been expelled from the area, few houses demolished, and vehicles used in illegal activities were seized. He added that the IMFL disposed on were accumulated in two months.

The president told Eastern Mirror that checking is carried out based on specific information. He said that the union has around 60 to 70 action committee members, in which the chairmen and GB of the wards are part of it. “We have taken strong pledge to carry out checking whenever we get specific information,” Khro said.

In addition, Khro said that house owners leasing their houses to illegal immigrants had also been identified and their houses were sealed.

“The keys of these houses and shops were released to the owners only after they signed a solemn undertaking that they shall not rent out their properties in future to illegal immigrants,” Khro stated.

“We are proud to say that with the active cooperation of everyone living in the area, including police and NNPGs, we have been hugely successful in checking sale of banned IMFL and influx of illegal immigrants in the area,” the president said, adding that the union would like to urge the government to either review the NLTP Act of 1989, or strictly enforce the Act.

SOURCE: Eastern Mirror