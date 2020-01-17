Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Fri, 17 Jan 2020

Northeast Today

Immigrant from Pakistan to contest panchayat elections in Rajasthan

Immigrant from Pakistan to contest panchayat elections in Rajasthan
January 17
11:39 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Neeta Sodha, an immigrant from Pakistan who was recently given Indian citizenship is contesting panchayat elections in Rajasthan’s Natwara.’

“My father-in-law has been an active member in Panchayat and guides me in my political journey. I came to India 18 years back but I was given nationality just 4 months ago and now I am fighting for the Sarpanch elections,” said Sodha.

Neeta said that she wants to work for women empowerment and better education in the village.

“I will try my best to take women forward. I will work for better education and hospitals. Most importantly, I will ensure that women are given their wages for better growth and prosperity of the village,” she added.

Sharing her experience in India, she said, “India has a better living condition for women and education than Pakistan. Since the time I have come here I have received great support from the people which helped me to move forward.”

Source: India Today

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.