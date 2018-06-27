Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 27 Jun 2018

Northeast Today

Impasse in Manipur University Continues

Impasse in Manipur University Continues
June 27
16:21 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The academic activities of the Manipur University remained suspended for the 29th day on Wednesday following students’ agitation demanding removal of the Vice Chancellor Prof Adiya Prasad Pandey, varsity sources said.

The agitation has been spearheaded by the Manipur University Students Union (MUSU) for the removal of the vice-chancellor for his alleged failure to appoint members in important posts, lavish travelling and hampering academic functioning in the university, an MUSU member said.

The vice-chancellor of the central university had earlier dismissed the allegations and claimed that the student functionaries were connected to militant bodies.

To take stock of the situation of the on-going crisis, Joint Secretary V C Hosur, Department of Higher Education, HRD ministry had visited Imphal on June 22 and met the student leaders and the Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

Ever since the agitation began, six deans have resigned citing the prevailing crisis.

Meanwhile, on June 22 last the General Secretary (Administration) K Saratkumar of Manipur unit of BJP had asked opposition Congress not to politicise the matter and aggravate the situation following the investigation carried out by a high-level fact finding committee constituted by the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee.

The Manipur unit of the Communist Party of India has also demanded resignation of the vice-chancellor.

-PTI

Tags
Manipur University
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.