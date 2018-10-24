Imphal set for maiden NE Olympic Games

NET Bureau

Imphal, the capital city of Manipur, is all set for the first North East Olympic Games.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh will inaugurate the Games at Khuman Lampak Main Stadium here on Wednesday at 2 pm.

Conceptualized by the Olympic associations of the eight northeastern states, the five-day event will witness the participation of over 1700 athletes from all the eight states of the region, informed organizing secretary Sunil Elangbam.

“The main objective of the Games is to bring together the sportspersons of the region at one platform, identify the hidden talents and groom them,” said Elangbam, who is also the secretary general of the Manipur Olympic Association [MNO].

Attending a meeting of the chefs de mission of the eight states here this evening, Arunachal chef de mission Gechi Doke said the Games would go a long way in uniting all the eight states of the region. He hailed the Manipur government and the MNO for shouldering the responsibility to host the inaugural edition of the Games.

Earlier, the Arunachal contingent was accorded a rousing welcome by the organizing committee.

SOURCE: The Arunachal Times