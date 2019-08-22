Implement COTPA in letter and spirit: Borang

NET Bureau

Pasighat Addl. Deputy Commissioner Tatdo Borang on Wednesday chaired a sensitization cum District Level Coordination Committee (DLCC) meeting on proper implementation of Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Act (COTPA) with the district officers, civil society and other stakeholders under the National Tobacco Control Programme (NTCP).

District Programme Officer, Dr. Tarik Talom gave overview of the objective of DLCC meeting through power point presentation, besides informing the role and responsibilities of designated committee members on Tobacco Control. The meeting also presented the plans and future actions needed to be done by the police, health department and others for moving one more step towards tobacco free district.

Chairman Borang held open discussion and stressed for implementation of COTPA in letter and spirit and also ensured the formulation of enforcement squads (sub-committee) at block level within the shortest period of time to make the programme a big success in the district. He explained about importance of will power for quitting tobacco consumption and other bad habits and appealed all participants to be a role model among family and society by adopting good behaviour and habits so that they could keep young ones away from tobacco abuse and other bad habits.

Stressing on intensified drive, the ADC directed concerned to work in synergy to bring improvement in curbing tobacco consumption in the district. He directed for installing signages at public places, government offices and schools and colleges for awareness of hazardous impact on human health due to use of tobacco products. Mass awareness through various mediums was essential particularly in schools and colleges, he felt. Borang instructed the participants to carry-out holistic and comprehensive set of activities as provided under the act to curb the menace across the district and asked to issue challan books to all the authorized officers for challaning under COTPA so that defaulters could be dealt strictly. He laid stress on district police and NGOs like ABK (WW) and WASE for frequent and effective action against violators of COTPA.

DMO Dr. Kaling Dai explained the house about ill-effects of tobacco use to individual health and its overall harmful effect to the society as whole. He urged the members to comply with the prohibitory order issued by the District Magistrate. Medical Superintendent (BPGH) Dr. YR Darang asked officers to spread the outcome of meeting widely amongst colleagues and friends to sensitize the common masses on the issue. DDSE J. Yirang suggested forming block level committee for better monitoring. He asked to take note that 100mtrs area of school campus must be free from selling of tobacco. DSP (Hq) T. Tatak briefed the role of police and sought cooperation from the society. In-charge Mebo ADC K. Apum opined that guidelines be issued to avoid future complication while Principal IGJ Hr. Sec. School T Taloh sought regular evening police patrolling in around the school premise. ABK President (WW), East Siang Oti Sitang Eko assured to extend support to the administration making East Siang a drugs drugs and alcohol-free district. DTCC Consultant Nani Sunia also spoke on the occasion.