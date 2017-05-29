Implementation of GST Will Enhance State Resource: Manipur Dy CM

Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Y. Joykumar Singh has said that implementation of Goods & Service Tax (GST) will enhance the overall State resource. He was speaking at the inaugural session of Awareness Campaign on GST at the Auditorium of Manipur State Film Development Society, Palace Compound in Imphal on Monday.

Joykumar, who is also in charge of Finance portfolio, said the new tax regime which is going to be rolled out across the country from 1st July this year will also benefit the State in many ways. He said, the uniform tax regime will mend the loopholes in tax collection avenues and also cover the tax revenue lapses. Deputy Chief Minister said, GST which is the consumer based tax will benefit the people also as it is transparent and many taxes will be subsumed in this tax.

Citing about the discussions made in the 14th GST Council Meeting held at Srinagar on 18-19th of this month, he said, he had proposed to keep the Handloom Sector at 0% tax slab which is the lowest among the five different tax slabs in GST. However, the Council observed it to be discussed again in its 15th meeting which is going to be held on 2-3rd of next month in New Delhi.

On indigenous dried fish (ngari), Deputy Chief Minister said, the Council decided to impose 5% GST on coastal marine dried fish and therefore indigenous dried fish (ngari) may also fall under this tax slab. All farm products will be levied 0% GST, he added.

While emphasizing the need to co-operate to the new tax regime, Deputy Chief Minister said, people should know the new tax system as well. He said, for speedy passage of the GST Bill which is going to be introduced in the State Assembly on 2nd of June this year, a dissemination workshop for the Legislators will be held tomorrow.

Chief Commissioner (Customs, Central Excise & Service Tax ) Shillong Zone S. K Panda while speaking in the session said, GST will become the only uniform tax all over the country after independence. Commissioner (Finance) V.K Dewangan also spoke on the occasion. He said, after passing the GST Bill which is going to be introduced in the Manipur Legislative Assembly on 2nd of June this year, the State will become as one of the State which have passed the bill. He said, GST Campaign will also be conducted in the district level.

The Campaign was jointly organised by Commissioner of Central Excise & Service Tax, Shillong, Government of India and Department of Taxes, Government of Manipur.