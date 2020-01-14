‘Impressed by Their Work': Weeks Ahead of Assembly Polls, 2 Cong Leaders Decide to Jump Ship, Join AAP

NET Bureau

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, Congress leader and former MLA Ram Singh Netaji and three others on Monday joined the AAP in the presence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Vinay Kumar Mishra, who is the son of former Congress MP Mahabal Mishra and unsuccessfully contested from the Palam Assembly seat, also joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Councillor and social worker Jai Bhagwan Upkarji from Rohini ward of Bawana Assembly and Naveen Dipu Chaudhary, a social activist working in the Gandhinagar area who has been associated with the Congress for a long time, too joined the AAP.

Netaji said he was impressed by the work done by the AAP government and “that is the reason I decided to leave Congress”. He won from the Badarpur Assembly constituency twice — once as a BSP candidate and second time as an Independent after which he joined the Congress. Rajkumari Dhillon, former Congress councillor from Hari Nagar ward, also joined the AAP.

Kejriwal said influenced by the policies of the party and the work of the AAP-led Delhi government, they are “joining our family”. “They are warmly welcomed in the AAP,” he said.

The joining of prominent leaders comes ahead of polls early next month. Even though Mishra and Netaji both said that they have come to the party with an intention to work, sources said the AAP might field Mishra from Dwarka and Netaji from Badarpur.

“There used to be only two major political parties in Delhi, the BJP and the Congress. People were fed up with the politics of both these parties because they did not deliver on promises made and having no other choice, voted them alternatively.

But then five years ago, the people of Delhi initiated a new phase of self-determination in politics and set an example for the rest of India – when a fledgeling party, comprising common people, offered hope and managed to win 67 out of the 70 seats in the Delhi assembly, almost reducing existing political powers, to a naught, Kejriwal said.

He said leap of faith has turned out to be the best decision that Delhi ever made.

“Whether a supporter of the BJP, the Congress or any other party, AAP has gained a place for itself, in every heart because of its sincerity and intent of being in politics. AAP has managed to touch and transform their lives with the work it has done and this time they will vote for AAP, irrespective of personal party affiliation,” he said.

Elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 8.

Source: News18