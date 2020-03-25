Imprint of Delhi Election on Indian Democracy

The result of the recently held Delhi Legislative Assembly election has conveyed a strong signal to the Indian politics which simply suggest that what is happening in India today is that voters are making a distinction between state and federal elections. Kishor Kumar Kalita writes

The result of recently held Delhi Legislative Election has already unfolded many dimensions of Indian polity, though most of those are proved to be bitter for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). For captivating the national capital, the saffron party had in a way fielded the entire brigade of nationalists, which has never ever seen in the seven-decade-long history of Indian democracy. It was perhaps for the first time that a party that has been ruling the country for last six years had deputed nearly 250 of its MPs,10 Chief Ministers and almost all the Cabinet Minister of the Union for a election campaigning. During the campaigning, not only the party’s former president and home minister Amit Shah used all his strength, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi also applied maximum of his energy by attending two public rallies within a short span of time. Like a common party worker, Amit Shah went door to door, addressed all small and big gatherings in support of the party’s candidates and tried to convey his message through rallies.

However, all these attempts and endeavours could not bring any positive result and eventually the BJP had to lose the battle adding only five seats from the previous election where the party got only 3 seats compare to 67 seats captured by the Aam Admi Party (AAP) in 2015. It was presumed before this election that even after a number of constitutional amendments made by the Union Government that may pleased a majority of the Indian citizen, AAP could win the election because of its single agenda of development. That is why the BJP opted for an aggressive strategy right from the very beginning and implied all kinds of electoral tactics to win the national capital. On the contrary, Kejriwal joined the fight with a long list of work done by his government on issues related to the common man such as education, electricity, water and health. The honesty, administrative intentions and efficiency of the Kejriwal Government was never ever doubted by the majority of the voters of Delhi and because of this undisputable faith, the Aam Admi Party made an absolute triumph in the last election.

The result of the Delhi Legislative Assembly election has also conveyed a signal to the Indian politics which simply suggest that what is happening in India today is that voters are making a distinction between state and federal elections. Just about six months after sweeping the general elections in 2019, the most powerful political giant of the Indian politics, the BJP has started to lose its election battle in the state elections. The journey of such losing began from the eastern state of Jharkhand last year, where the party lost the state elections, with its vote share dropping by more than 17%. Bharatiya Janata Party had to face a similar predicament in Haryana and Maharashtra states, where it failed to repeat its performance in the general election, cobbling together a government in Haryana, but failing to form one in Maharashtra.

The election battle held in different parts of the country makes it clear that Modi’s BJP and its belligerent politics can be countered in India’s states. But in order to do so, popular local governments need a transparent eco-political agenda along with credible leaders who can assure its voters about a better democratic society.Meerly countering BJP’s Hindu nationalist plank cannot give space in the electoral battle and on contrary it may invite a backlash from the majority community. In Delhi, Kejriwal astutely stood his ground on his record in government and refused to engage with the BJP’s ideological campaign. He even abstained from attacking PM Modi personally.

Undoubtedly, the Indian democracy is now passing through a difficult pathway. The nationalist agenda emerged after the Bharatiya Janata Party came to the power in centre, has already diverted the attention of most of the common people from the serious economic crackdown in different economic sector in the country and to counter this regressive measures a common united political platform is very much needed. The result of the Delhi election may yield such a platform in the near future and people of this country possibly will hope for an alternative politics that could counteract all anomalous products of the current belligerent political discourse.