Impulse NGO Network Received the ‘SAT PAUL MITTAL NATIONAL AWARD’

NET Bureau

The Sat Paul Mittal National Award Committee of Nehru Sidhant Kender Trust has chosen Impulse NGO Network for the ‘SAT PAUL MITTAL NATIONAL AWARD’ for the year 2019 in Institutional Category for rendering outstanding service to humanity. Impulse NGO Network has been conferred this prestigious award for the organization’s “untiring efforts in the field of unsafe migration, exploitation and human trafficking in north- east India”. The award, which is shared by another awardee, carries an amount of Rs 2,50,000/- each, a memento and a citation. On behalf of Impulse NGO Network, Rosanna Lyngdoh, Co-Founder, Board Director, and A.G. Kharbhih, Co-Founder, Board Director received the award on 11th November, 2019, from Union Minister For Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar, and Rakesh Bharti Mittal, Chairman and Group CEO, Bharti Enterprises, at Pandey Auditorium in Nehru Sidhant Kender Trust in Ludhiana.

The Sat Paul National Award was instituted by the Nehru Kender Trust in 1992, in the fond memory of its founder President, Late Sat Paul Mittal who worked all through his life with a single minded devotion for the upliftment of the poor and the downtrodden. The Nehru Sidhant Kender Trust was found in 1983 to propagate the ideologies of India’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Following the footsteps of its founder the Trust is actively involved in helping the poor and weaker sections of the society with a special focus on education, and in giving away several scholarships and awards to individual(s)/institution(s) every year for rendering outstanding service to humanity.

With the vision ‘A WORLD WITHOUT HUMAN TRAFFICKING AND EXPLOITATION’ Impulse NGO Network (INGON) has worked passionately and relentlessly to reduce human trafficking for exploitation by empowering, engaging, and expanding their network of partners by using the Impulse Model. INGON is a non-profit organisation founded in 1993 by Ms. Hasina Kharbhih, to address the issue of unsafe migration, exploitation, and human trafficking. Today, Impulse NGO Network, a 26 year old organization’s efforts against human trafficking expand across the eight states of North-East India, North Bengal and have scaled the Impulse Model even across the borders, to countries like Nepal, Myanmar, and Bangladesh.

Rosanna Lyngdoh, Co-Founder and Board Director of Impulse NGO Network, has assisted and implemented a range of projects supported by UNODC, UNIFEM, UNICEF, NACO, as well as the State and Central Governments – including combating child trafficking, HIV and AIDS awareness, adolescent health, and livelihood support of rural artisans. She has a strong expertise in community networking and advocacy, resource assistance, documentation, and case intervention, and currently leads the training section of Impulse NGO Network as a Board Member.

A.G. Kharbhih (Bahrit), Founding Board Director of Impulse NGO Network, has played a fundamental role in the birth of Impulse NGO Network by managing finance related issues and Marketing linkages for the rural livelihood initiative for the last 22 years. He also assists in project Formulation, Monitoring, and Evaluation for projects supported by UNODC, UNIFEM, UNICEF, AUSAID, UNGIFT, JSDF, GDN, Government of India, as well as Central and State Governments for the Impulse Model.

The Impulse Model, which is the functional base of Impulse NGO Network, follows the 6 Ps (Partnership, Prevention, Protection, Policing, Press, Prosecution) and 6 Rs (Reporting, Rescue, Rehabilitation, Repatriation, Re-Integration, Restitution) principle, and is globally acknowledged as one of the most effective ways of reducing the demand and supply of humans for trafficking and exploitation. To sustain this model, Impulse NGO Network also conceived and commissioned the Impulse Case Management Centre (ICMC) in 2015, an online case management system that brings all the partners together on one platform for effective collaboration.

Impulse NGO Network has also won several awards and has been honoured by various global organizations for its exemplary fight against human trafficking and child labour. In fact, INGON filed a PIL in 2013 against the illegal method of coal mining in Meghalaya, as a result of which, coal mining in the state has been officially banned and the estimated 70,000 children involved have been duly have been intervened. The organization continues to expand by empowering individuals, educating stakeholders, and building capacity across borders, with passion and professionalism – all adding up to reduce the demand and supply of humans for trafficking, putting an end to sexual exploitation and forced labour worldwide.