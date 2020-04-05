Imran Khan warns Pakistanis aren’t immune to threat as Covid-19 cases reach 2,818, death toll at 41

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday warned Pakistanis that they are not immune to the threat posed by the coronavirus, but exuded confidence that Pakistan would emerge stronger from the challenge, as the number of cases in the country rose to 2,818.

Khan’s remarks came as he visited Lahore to oversee the measures taken by the Punjab government as the number of coronavirus patients in the largest province of the country crossed 1,000.

Khan visited a 1,000-bed makeshift hospital set up by the provincial government at a short notice to accommodate the coronavirus patients.

Nobody should have the false notion that they will be safe from this (coronavirus)…Look at New York where most of the rich people live, he said.

As of Saturday, Pakistan has recorded 2,818 cases and 41 deaths.

Khan in a blunt warning said that nobody, himself included, knows when the pandemic will end and how much damage it will do.

It (virus) can remerge once settling down. So we don’t know what will happen, he said.

He said the government was making all possible efforts to save the people, especially the most vulnerable, and reduce the losses due to epidemic.

When we emerge from this challenge, we will be a totally different nation…Those who take such times as a test and face it head on as a challenge, come out stronger, he said.

Punjab — the hotspot of the viral infection in Pakistan — reported a total of 1,131 cases, followed by Sindh at 839, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 383, Balochistan 185, Gilgit-Baltistan 193, Islamabad 75 and 12 cases in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).