Fri, 12 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

In a Democracy, Information Overload is Always Preferable says President Kovind

October 12
16:44 2018
NET Bureau

President Ramn Nath Kovind on Friday said that in a democracy, information overload is always preferable to information deficit. He was addressing the 13th annual convention of Central Information Commission in New Delhi.

“People have a right to know how they are being governed, how public money is being spent and how public and national resources are being deployed,” he said, adding, “It is people’s right to know how public services are being delivered, and how public works and welfare programmes are being carried out. Right to Information is about nurturing the social contract of trust between the citizen and the state where both must have faith in each other.”

The President said, a related and parallel implication is to ensure rational use of public resources to check instances of corruption or waste.

He said, the Internet and the digital economy have been used to advance e-auctions of mining blocks. They have helped create the Government e-Market or GeM portal for public procurement of goods and services.

SOURCE: All India Radio

