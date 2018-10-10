Income Tax Sleuths Raid Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot

NET Bureau

Income tax authorities have carried out searches at 16 locations linked to Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot including his Vasant Kunj house. The raids started early on Wednesday morning.

The searches are learnt to have been conducted as part of a tax evasion probe against two construction firms linked to the minister and others.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his party alleged the raids were another example of what it called was the BJP’s political vendetta. Kejriwal said nothing had come out of raids that had targeted him and his two cabinet colleagues.

“Before the next raid, you should apologise to the people of Delhi for harassing their elected government,” the chief minister tweeted.

Arunoday Prakash, the media adviser to deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia made a similar point.

“When will you understand Sahab, you won’t be able to bog AAP down with these tactics. AAP has been counting raids since it put you the mat in Delhi and you were left red faced on the massive defeat,” Prakash said.

SOURCE: Hindustan Times