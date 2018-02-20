Increase in Number of Foreign Tourists Visiting Assam: Himanta

Foreign tourist arrivals in Assam showed a marked increase with 37,840 foreigners visiting the state between April 2016 and October 2017, Tourism Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told the Assembly on Tuesday.

The tourists were from France, USA, Germany, Austria, Croatia, Russia, Netherlands and other countries, Sarma said in reply to a question of Pabindra Deka (AGP). To another query of AGP’s Ramendra Narayan Kalita, Sarma provided the figures of foreign tourists visiting the northeastern state since 2011-12.

While 26,320 foreigners had visited Assam in 2015-16, 20,005 foreign tourists came to the state in 2014-15. There were 19,086, 17,708 and 16,000 foreign visitors in 2013-14, 2012-13 and 2011-12 respectively, he said.

The Kamakhya temple and other pilgrimage destinations in and around Guwahati were being developed under a central government scheme with a sanctioned amount of Rs 33.97 crore.

Under the Swadesh Darshan scheme, a wildlife circuit was being developed in Manas, Pobitora, Nameri, Kaziranga, Pani Dihing Bird Sanctuary and Dibru Saikhowa, with a sanctioned amount of Rs 95.67 crore, he said.

Under the North East Council schemes, a tea museum at Dibrugarh and a Buddhist destination centre at Sivasagar were being set up.

-PTI