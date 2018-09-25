Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 25 Sep 2018

Northeast Today

Increase in Tourist Flow in Assam Since Priyanka Chopra Signed as Brand Ambassador: Assam Tourism Minister

Increase in Tourist Flow in Assam Since Priyanka Chopra Signed as Brand Ambassador: Assam Tourism Minister
September 25
16:10 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The Assam government on Monday told the state Assembly that it was bound by the contract with acclaimed actress Priyanka Chopra, who is the brand ambassador for Assam Tourism, against sharing any details of the agreement. However, the government claimed that tourists flow to the state had increased since the actress was made the brand ambassador.

In response to question, Assam Tourism Minister Chandan Brahma said it was not possible to lay details of the contract signed with Chopra in the Floor of the House due to confidentiality clause of the contract.

He said, “The financial component and copy of the signed contract cannot be given (in the Floor of the House) as per clauses of the contract.”

The minister said Chopra was signed as the brand ambassador for Assam Tourism in 2016 and claimed that there had been increase in tourists footfall since then. The state recorded an increase of 11.7% tourists footfall in 2017-18 compared the previous year.

Similarly, the revenue earned by the Tourism department has also witnessed a steady increase since 2014-15. From earning Rs 58,98,580 in 2014-15, the revenue went up to Rs 2,09,56,919 in 2017-18 and has been Rs 61,53,411 in 2018-19 (up to August).

- The Shillong Times

Tags
Assam tourismAwesome AssamChandan BrahmaPriyanka Chopra
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.