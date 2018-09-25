Increase in Tourist Flow in Assam Since Priyanka Chopra Signed as Brand Ambassador: Assam Tourism Minister

The Assam government on Monday told the state Assembly that it was bound by the contract with acclaimed actress Priyanka Chopra, who is the brand ambassador for Assam Tourism, against sharing any details of the agreement. However, the government claimed that tourists flow to the state had increased since the actress was made the brand ambassador.

In response to question, Assam Tourism Minister Chandan Brahma said it was not possible to lay details of the contract signed with Chopra in the Floor of the House due to confidentiality clause of the contract.

He said, “The financial component and copy of the signed contract cannot be given (in the Floor of the House) as per clauses of the contract.”

The minister said Chopra was signed as the brand ambassador for Assam Tourism in 2016 and claimed that there had been increase in tourists footfall since then. The state recorded an increase of 11.7% tourists footfall in 2017-18 compared the previous year.

Similarly, the revenue earned by the Tourism department has also witnessed a steady increase since 2014-15. From earning Rs 58,98,580 in 2014-15, the revenue went up to Rs 2,09,56,919 in 2017-18 and has been Rs 61,53,411 in 2018-19 (up to August).

- The Shillong Times