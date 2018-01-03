Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 03 Jan 2018

Northeast Today

Indefinite Bandh Begins in Tseminyu Area in Nagaland

January 03
15:55 2018
An indefinite bandh began on Wednesday in Tseminyu area in Nagaland to press the demand for upgradation of Tseminyu into a full-fledged district headquarters.

The bandh, which began at 6 AM, has been called by the Rengma Naga frontal organizations in Kohima district, the bandh organisers said.

Tseminyu, which is the residents of the Rengma Nagas, is presently a sub-divisional headquarter under Kohima district of Nagaland, official sources said.

Nagaland Home Minister Kuzhuluzo Nienu had on Tuesday said that the state government would have no option but to grant the demand of the Rengmas if they fulfilled the criteria for upgradation of a sub-division into district headquarters.

-PTI

0 Comments

0 Comments

