Independence Day celebrated across East Siang with enthusiasm

NET Bureau

Pasighat joined the whole nation in celebrating the 73rd Independence Day on Thursday in a befitting manner and enthusiasm. 38-Pasighat MLA Kaling Moyong unfurled the national tricolour and inspected the gala march past presented by IRBn, NCC, Scouts & Guide, band party of various schools led by parade commander HN Pandey (ASI) at the Pasighat outdoor-stadium.

Chief Guest Moyong greeted the mammoth gathering and conveyed his profound gratitude to the freedom fighters. It was not so easy for the India to get freedom from the Britishers however; our brave forefathers made it, sacrificing their lives in attaining the complete freedom for us without worrying about their comfort. He urged the citizens to maintain unity and integrity preserving the core values of age-old Indian heritage.

Moyong expressed his pride on the patriotic spirit, zeal and cooperation of the people of East Siang district in development processes and congratulated the people for their contributions towards a harmonious and equitable society. He highlighted the achievements of the government departments implemented so for the welfare of the citizens. He threw lights on Smart City project, various Sirki water project, developments taken under Bakin Pertin General Hospital like dialysis, CT Scan, CMAAY implementation of various beneficial schemes under health and also included developments taken for JNC, Arunachal State University, power, road communication, agriculture, horticulture sectors etc while asserted that all central and state sponsored flagship programs must be implemented in true spirit.

The chief guest further called upon all government functionaries to work with full commitmentin order to provide an efficient, people-friendly, transparent and accountable administration. He also inaugurated exhibition stalls put up by various government departments and SHGs and also gave away the award to achievers for rendering selfless services for upliftment of the society.

On the momentous occasion, Moyong conveyed his pri-Solung greetings to the people. He handed over prizes and certificates to the achievers in various fields.

Ledum was selected as the cleanest village of East Siang District and was awarded. Raling received the award of the cleanest village under Mebo subdivision and the competition was sponsored by the Mebo MLA Lombo Tayeng.

Patriotic songs and dances was presented by the school students. Amongst prominent personalities, DIG J. Nithalaia, SP Prashant Gautam, RTI Commissioner Nanom Jamoh, host of senior and retired bureaucrats, local officers and leaders were present on the occasion.

At Ruksin

East Arunachal Loksabha MP, Tapir Gao hoisted the national flag in presence of officers, leaders and public. Gao paid tributes to those who fought and made the supreme sacrifice to free the country from the British Raj. He highlighted various developments under taken by the central and state governments under various govt flagship programme stating that call of the hour was to evolve and develop specific integrated missions to take the country forward on the path of sustainable development. The celebration also witnessed a colourful cultural presentation and felicitation to individuals.

At Mebo

The national Tricolour was unfurled by the MLA Lombo Tayeng at Mebo on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day. In his inaugural speech, Tayeng recalled the sacrifices of all martyrs including forerunner of Indian Freedom Movement Mahatma Gandhi. The MLA spoke about the slew of schemes and projects being undertaken by his leadership for all-round development of the area. He announced 35 Cr. for flood control project of mighty Siang River. The day was celebrated with much pomp and gaiety. Colourful cultural programmes were performed showcasing the rich culture of Arunachal Pradesh.