Independence Day Celebrated at Indo-Myanmar Border

NET Bureau

The 73rd Independence day was celebrated at Indo-Myanmar border village of Zokhawthar, Champhai District under the aegis of 23 Sector Assam Rifles/ IGAR(E) with the traditional pomp and fervor on Thursday.

With an aim to integrate the local population in the celebration and to also mark this day as a day of International friendship, a series of event were organised at Zokhawthar from 08-10 August 2019 which saw participation from the youth and children of both India & Myanmar.

These celebrations kicked off on August 8, 2019 with a painting competition for the children of at St Joseph English Medium School, Zokhawthar. Thereafter, on August 10, 2019, a Brotherhood Run was organised in which 32 children participated. The celebration culminated on 15 August 2019 in a grand ceremony at the Friendship Bridge at Zokhawthar which was presided over by Brig Vinod S, SM, VSM and was graced by a delegation of the Myanmar Army led by Col Nyi Nyi Tin, Vice Commander, RCC (Kalay) as the Chief Guest.

The event commenced with the unfurling of Indian National Flag followed by the National Anthem of India and Myanmar National Anthem as a mark of respect to the brotherhood and camaraderie between the two nations. Thereafter, a friendly Tug of War was organised between the woman Society of both the border village of Zokhawthar and Khamawi. Subsequently, the participants of the various competitions and event were felicitated by the chief Guest. The celebrations were witnessed by the youth and children from both sides of the border along with the Village authorities and Woman society members and were heartily appreciated by all concerned.