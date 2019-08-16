Independence Day Celebrated with Enthusiasm in Tawang

NET Bureau

The 73rd Independence day in border district, Tawang was celebrated with full pride and enthusiasm. The entire district vibrated with slogans by students taking out prabhat pherrys on the auspicious occasion. MLA Lungla Shri Jambey Tashi hoisted National flag at Lungla outdoor stadium, While ADC Jang Shri Lobsang Wangchu Bapu did the honour at Jang Headquarters. There are reports of Independence day celebration in all the administrative centres right from Zemithang to Mago.

In district headquarters MLA Tawang Shri Tsering Tashi hoisted the national flag amidst huge gathering, in his address Shri Tsering Tashi greeted for the day to all the citizens on behalf of Chief Minister Shri Pema Khandu and Government of Arunachal Pradesh. He further paid his tribute to the freedom fighters and great leaders who contributed in making this great nation, he specially conveyed his gratitude to the Army, police, doctors, administrators, labourers,teachers and business community for their contribution in developing and shaping the society. Shri Tsering Tashi informed the huge gathering about various welfare schemes launched by Pema Khandu led govt. and developmental plans for Tawang. He appealed the educated unemployed youths to come forward and avail benefits of govt schemes meant for them for self employment.

Later Shri Tsering Tashi distributed blankets to the gaon burahs and felicitated all the parade contingents and participants of games sports and cultural programmes, before leaving to Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso High altitude stadium after the lunch at circuit house to witness as chief guest of the Final match of Independence day cup football tournament organized by Tawang football association.