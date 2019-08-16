Independence Day Celebrated with pomp and gaiety in Namsai

NET Bureau

The 73rd Independence Day was celebrated with great pomp and gaiety in Namsai district at APIL ground, Namsai. Parade contingents from various schools and cultural troops performed to showcase the varied cultural hues of the district.

Hon’ble MLA Namsai Chau Zingnu Namchoom while addressing the occasion and paying his tribute to the freedom fighters and Martyrs for their sacrifices, thanked the public of his constituency for re-electing him with the highest winning margin in the state. He reiterated his commitment to work for fulfilling the hope and aspiration of his people.

He stated that “Team Arunachal” under the able leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu shall leave no stone unturned for achieving its vision of excellence in Governance and bringing transformational changes in all sectors for inclusive and sustainable development in the state.

Hon’ble MLA announced that this year he is adopting Kaba Village under Namsai circle to be a model village under CMs Adarsh Gram yojana.

He stated that despite Namsai being a new district, it is the fastest growing district in the state. It shows the efforts of the three legislators of the district and the cooperation of the district administration and the public.

He appealed to the people of the district to fight against the menace of drugs & Opium and to make Namsai district a place where people will live with happiness, dignity and self- respect.

Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein while greeting the people of Chowkham (ST) Assembly Constituency and Namsai district on the auspicious occasion of 73rd independence Day remembered and paid his homage to the freedom fighters and the great leaders of the Nation by whose sacrifices we enjoy our freedom today. He stated that the Government under Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Pema Khandu is committed for accountable, corruption free, transformation and equitable development in all the sectors by ensuring that the benefits of all Govt Welfare Schemes reach to the last man in the society.

He informed that the Govt have given emphasize on road connectivity besides health , education ,Agriculture & allied sectors, power , hydropower, tourism , sports and skill developments to ensure all round development.

He also called upon the people to cooperate with the Govt in implementing all its welfare schemes and developmental programmes & policies smoothly in the district, so that we all can see the results and reap the benefits.

He appealed to the people to reaffirm themselves to uphold equality, justice and freedom for all as enshrined in the Constitution. He called upon to foster love, peace, brotherhood and communal harmony and maintain a conducive environment for rapid development to take place.