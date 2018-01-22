Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 22 Jan 2018

Northeast Today

Independent Legislator Jacob Zhimomi, KL Chishi to Join BJP

Independent Legislator Jacob Zhimomi, KL Chishi to Join BJP
January 22
11:08 2018
Independent legislator Jacob Zhimomi on Sunday resigned from the Nagaland assembly to join the BJP and contest the February 27 assembly polls on its ticket, while former Chief Minister K. L. Chishi will also be joining the party.

“I have resigned as a member of the assembly and will join the BJP on Monday after a series of consultations with my grassroots leaders and supporters,” Zhimomi told IANS.

“I have taken this conscious decision to join the BJP to strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for the development of the northeastern states,” said Zhimomi, who had supported the combined NPF-BJP led government headed by Chief Minister T. R. Zeliang.

Chishi, who quit the Congress on Saturday, will be joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday in presence of BJP General Secretary in-charge northeastern states, Ram Madhav.

Former Home Minister Yanthungo Patton had last week resigned as member of the assembly and the ruling Naga People’s Front (NPF) to join the BJP.A

State BJP President, Visasolie Lhoungu said that the former legislators decided to join the BJP after witnessing the overall performance of the BJP-led NDA central government.

“There are more legislators who are intending to be part of the BJP family in the days to come for the development and peace of Nagaland,” Lhoungu told IANS.

He however refused to comment on the internal strife within ruling NPF, which also suffered a setback when the state’s lone Lok Sabha member and former Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio quit to join the newly-floated Nagaland Democratic People’s Party.

-IANS

Jacob Zhimomi KL Chishi
