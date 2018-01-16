Independent MLA Quits Meghalaya Assembly, Joins NCP

Former Meghalaya Minister and Independent legislator Saleng A. Sangma on Monday resigned as Assembly member and joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) ahead of state elections.

The ninth Meghalaya Assembly, comprising 60 members, was constituted on March 1, 2013, and its term expires on March 6. The strength of the 60-member Meghalaya assembly has come down to 46 since seven Congress legislators, one from NCP, One from United Democratic Party and five Independents have resigned.

Soon after submitting his resignation to Assembly Speaker Abu Taher Mondal, Sangma was inducted into the NCP and took charge as President of its Meghalaya unit in place of two-time NCP legislator Sanbor Shullai, who quit as MLA and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

NCP General Secretary Praful Patel is scheduled to arrive on a two-day visit to Meghalaya on Tuesday to assess party affairs ahead of the assembly polls.

Patel is likely to announce candidates for the assembly elections. The former Civil Aviation minister will also address a public rally at Tura in West Garo Hills Hlls on January 17.

Garo Hills region in western Meghalaya has 24 assembly segments and was once considered the “NCP heartland” due to the influence of the former Lok Sabha Speaker, late Purno A. Sangma, who was one the three founding-members of the NCP.

-IANS