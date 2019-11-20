Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 20 Nov 2019

Northeast Today

India and Singapore agree to strengthen defence cooperation

November 20
15:06 2019
NET Bureau

India and Singapore have agreed to strengthen bilateral defence cooperation and taking it to greater heights. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed satisfaction at the increasing engagement of the Armed Forces of both the countries in conducting joint exercises. Mr Singh said this while calling on Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat in Singapore on Tuesday.

Mr. Singh stressed that the Indo-Pacific for India means an open, inclusive and stable region, connected through secure seas, integrated by trade and anchored by the unity and centrality of ASEAN.

The Defence Minister will co-chair the 4th India-Singapore Defence Ministers’ Dialogue today before concluding his two-day visit.

Source: NewsOnAir

defence cooperationDefence Minister Rajnath SinghIndiaSingapore
Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
