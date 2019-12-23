India beat West Indies by four wickets in 3rd ODI; clinch series 2-1

NET Bureau

Virat Kohli starred with the bat as India defeated West Indies by four wickets in the third and final ODI of the three-match series at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday. With this win, India won the series 2-1. This is Men in Blue’s tenth consecutive series win over the Windies. Skipper Virat Kohli who scored 85, declared Man of the Match.

Chasing 316, India got off to a steady start as openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma put on 122 runs for the first wicket. Rohit Sharma made 63 while KL Rahul contributed 77. Rohit Sharma declared Man of the Series. India made 316 for the loss of 6 wickets in 48.4overs.

Rohit Sharma had also broken the record for scoring the most number of runs as an opening batsman in a calendar year. Rohit broke the 22 year long period of former Sri Lanka’s batsman Sanath Jayasuria. Earlier, India won the toss and elected to field. After putting to bat, the visitors scored 315 for 5 wickets in the allotted fifty overs.

