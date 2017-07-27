Fri, 28 Jul 2017

Northeast Today

India-China Border Row May Lead to War: US Expert

India-China Border Row May Lead to War: US Expert
July 27
15:50 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

A US expert has said that the ongoing border dispute between the Indian and Chinese troops at Dokhlam in the Sikkim sector could lead to a war.

“Yes I do, and I don’t say that lightly,” Jeff M. Smith, a scholar at the American Foreign Policy Council, told the New York Times when he was asked whether he thought the India-China stand-off could spiral into war.

“Both sides have taken hardline positions that make it difficult to back down. The messaging is eerily similar,” Smith said, referring to the countries’ 1962 war that was also over border disputes.

Doklam, at the tri-junction of China, India, and Bhutan, holds strategic importance for all three. The border row between the two countries was triggered in June when the Indian Army stopped a road construction by Chinese troops in Doklam.

China has told India repeatedly to withdraw troops from Doklam, which it calls as its own territory. New Delhi has said that troops from both sides should withdraw for a dialogue as Doklam belongs to its ally Bhutan.

Bhutan, a Himalayan nation that has no diplomatic ties with China, also protested against the road construction by Chinese troops.

-IANS

Tags
DokhlamIndia ChinaIndia-China border rowUS Expert
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top
1 Comment

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.